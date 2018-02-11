Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Culinary stars of the BBC, ITV and Channel 4 have been booked to appear at this Easter’s Chester Food Drink and Lifestyle Festival to be held for the 18th year at Chester Racecourse .

BBC’s Chris Bavin, the star of Eat Well for Less and soon to be seen on our screens with Mary Berry in the channel’s newest cooking show, will be appearing on the Saturday (March 31).

Chris has been involved in the food industry since starting his own business, The Naked Grocer and, much like his Eat Well for Less co-star Gregg Wallace who was one of last year’s celebrities, Chris has grown up in the industry he loves and will entertain crowds with his take on how to cook great tasting food without breaking the bank.

Former star of ITV’s Ready Steady Cook Paul Rankin will take the stage on Sunday (April 1). Apart from thrilling audiences with his ad hoc recipes and fun approach to cooking, Paul was the first to be awarded a Michelin Star in Ireland for his world famous, Dublin-based Roscoff Restaurant. Paul has a wealth of knowledge and has built up an amazing array of stories through his time as one of the country’s leading celebrity chefs. He knows how to have a good time on the stage and show you just how much fun cooking can be.

Visitors can experience the culinary genius of Jun Tanaka on Monday (April 2). Jun’s Michelin-starred restaurant The Ninth, on London’s Fitzrovia, is an extraordinary culinary experience and allows him to show off his immense talent. Jun is a regular on BBC1’s Saturday Kitchen, UKTV’s Market Kitchen and Channel 4’s Sunday Brunch. He has also appeared on various other shows such as Masterchef, Michel Roux Jr’s Food & Drink, and Food Network US’s Chopped, where he won the title of Chopped Grand Champion in 2013.

Festival organiser Briony Wilson said: “We have always prided ourselves on the big names we have been able to attract to Chester and this year is no exception. I know that festival-goers will love the stories, the cooking and the sheer entertainment that our stars and our local chefs provide. We are really excited about this year’s line-up and I can’t wait to meet them all.

“On each day our headline chefs are joined by just some of the amazing talent we have from our own Cheshire restaurants. Carl Noller from the Yard, Darren Lea from the Faulkner, Craig Wainwright of the White Horse and Daniel Speak of Restaurant 1539, to name just a few of our amazing line-up of chefs all entertaining you with their unique takes on just how good food can be.”

The festival runs from March 31 until April 2 with online tickets costing £6 for adults and children under 12s go free. All the cooking demonstrations are free to attend as are the adult cooking classes, the BBQ masterclasses and kids cooking classes.

For more information go to www.chesterfoodanddrink.co.uk .