Carluccio's in Chester has undergone an extensive refurbishment - and staff are giving away free prosecco to celebrate.

The new look restaurant re-opens on September 23 and diners who book a table for two or more between then and October 7 are entitled to a free bottle of Santa Sara prosecco when each guest orders a main course.

They will be able to enjoy the Bridge Street venue's refreshed new surroundings, which includes a new Italian aperitivo bar designed for quick lunches at the counter and after-work drinks.

A spokesperson for Carluccio's said: "Aperitivo hour is a ritual right across Italy and one that Carluccio’s is very happy to honour.

"Every day between 5-7pm, an aperitivo drink at the bar will come with complimentary nibbles: think focaccia, olives, Parmigiano Reggiano and mortadella."

And the drinks menus celebrates the Italian spritz – from the classic Aperol Spritz to Campari, Sicilian and Cynar Spritzes.

Cocktails include the Negroni, Hazelnut Espresso Martini and Milanese gin & tonic.

The free prosecco offer is available from 23 September – 7 October 2018 on bookings only, when two or more guests each order a main course from the a la carte menu.

It is limited to one bottle of prosecco per table.

Simply quote 'PROSECCO' when making your reservation online at www.carluccios.com or call 01244 401 938.