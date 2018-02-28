Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Staff at Carden Park Hotel have another reason to celebrate after what was an award-winning 2017 for them.

Hard-working chef Arron Tye has won the prestigious accolade of Welsh Young Chef of the Year at the Wales International Culinary Championships in Llandudno Bay Hotel, having competed in thrilling morning and afternoon heats at Grwp Llandrillo Menai Rhos-On-Sea’s campus.

Aaron was delighted citing his endless hours of practice, dedication, hard work and efforts from fellow members of ‘Team Carden’ for the well-earned victory. He particularly praised the influence of Cheshire Life Food and Drinks Awards Chef of the Year and executive head chef at Carden Park, Graham Tinsley MBE for guiding him through to winning this quite sensational award.

Aaron is now looking forward to competing for Junior National Chef of the Year later this year.

Carden Park’s head chef Dion Jones was also competing for the coveted title of National Chef of Wales at the awards and after three hours of preparing and cooking a three-course menu for a panel of four people using the freshest of Welsh ingredients, he was proud to be named runner up to Tom Westerland from Lucknam Park Hotel in Colerne, who had come second place in the last two years.

Luxury hotel Carden Park was also recognised for Outstanding Commitment to Financial Management Education in the Hospitality Industry at the HOSPA Annual Learner Awards Ceremony in London last month.