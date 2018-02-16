Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chinese New Year is nearly upon us so there's no excuse not to treat yourself to an Oriental feast.

If you're not sure where the best places for a Chinese are in Chester, here are the top Chinese restaurants and takeaways in the city according to TripAdvisor.

Do you agree or have any of your own to add to the list?

The Shanghai Restaurant

Address : 4 Hoole Road, Chester, CH2 3NH

Telephone : 01244 342888

With ratings of 4.5/5, The Shanghai gets the thumbs up from many customers who have reviewed it on Trip Advisor. It's described as having 'great food and service, friendly staff and a good selection of wine and beers.'

Slow Boat

Address : 57 Frodsham Street, Chester, CH1 3JJ

Telephone : 01244 317873

The Slow Boat is one of Chester's longest established Chinese restaurants, serving cuisine from South East Asia, Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia and Singapore.

Hundreds of customers rated The Slow Boat 'excellent' on Trip Advisor with one saying it had 'the best banquet I've ever had'.

Summer Palace

Address : 126 Foregate Street, Chester, 1HB

Telephone : 01244 310033

Another popular choice on Trip Advisor was the Summer Palace. It offers a wide range of dishes, 'all well made and tasty'.

Tasty China

Address : 105 Brook St, Chester CH1 3DX

Telephone : 01244 340664

'Nice food, nice staff and generous portions,' say the customers about this takeaway.

Ken's Kitchen

Address : 40 Brook Street, Chester, CH1 3DZ

Telephone : 01244 328806

Regulars of Ken's Kitchen say it has 'gorgeous food' and one's only regret is that the takeaway isn't available on Just Eat.

Wok & Go

Address : 114 Foregate Street, Chester CH1 1HB, England/82 Northgate Street, Chester, CH1 2HT

Telephone : 01244 344481/ 01244 400011

Fusion Asian cuisine in the form of noodles, stir fries, curries, soups, or rice, Wok & Go is definitely a popular option for takeaway in the city, and there are two to choose from in the city.

Kam Xin

Address : 90 Weston Grove, Upton, CH2 1QL

Telephone : 01244 390289

Mixed reviews on Trip Advisor for Kam Xin, but this Upton takeaway has been praised for its quality, flavour and portion sizes.

Do you agree these are the best Chinese restaurants in Chester? Which would you add? Let us know in the comments below.