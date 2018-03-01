Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

To help warm us all up during the cold weather a high street restaurant chain is giving away free hot drinks.

French eatery Café Rouge, which has branches in Chester city centre and at Cheshire Oaks , is welcoming people to go in and enjoy a free tea, coffee or hot chocolate on Thursday and Friday (March 1-2).

You don't have to purchase anything at all to claim your freebie, however you may be tempted by the warm breaded Camembert, hearty beef bourguignon or hot chocolate mousse...

The restaurant is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

How do I get my free hot drink?

All customers need to do is pop into their nearest Café Rouge and say #SnowWorries, #BeastFromTheEast or #UKSnow and the drink is yours to enjoy.

Terms and conditions

There are none!

There’s no catch, it’s a free hot drink with no purchase necessary.

This is Café Rouge’s gift to cold regulars (and passers by) over the next few chilly days.

When is it available?

All day from Thursday (March 1) to Friday (March 2)