The future of a Great Barrow pub is in safe hands thanks to a local resident decided on a change of career.

The White Horse Inn faced permanent closure four years ago, but thankfully Paula Richards stepped in.

With her at the helm of landlady, it has a 15-year lease and has undergone a refurbishment.

The pub reopened earlier this month following five weeks of renovation work. New fixed seating and lighting have been installed, the toilets have been completely overhauled, bar area improved and new carpets added to the four guest rooms.

Paula said: “I didn’t have the backing of a pub company to pay for the work, so it’s been tough trying to keep to budget and on time for reopening, but I’m thrilled both with the results and by the reception from the village to the new look pub.”

The kitchen is the last leg of the renovations and will reopen to serve food on Tuesday, March 27, with bookings now being taken for Easter Sunday. The menu will change on a weekly basis with a wide variety of hot bar nibbles and homemade dishes.

The pub is a firm favourite with CAMRA, having been in its Good Beer Guide for the last three years and was previously awarded its Summer Pub of the Year.

The White Horse is a family pub, dog-friendly with a real fire, real ales and a warm welcome.

For more details visit www.facebook.com/thewhitehorsebarrow .