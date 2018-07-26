Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Budget supermarket chain Aldi has launched an online home delivery service for alcohol as of today (Thursday, July 26).

More than 20 spirits are available to buy online, and customers can create their own 'case' of booze, enabling them to mix and match favourite tipples from spirits and wine to create a personalised selection of drinks.

These include the store's award winning Oliver Cromwell London Dry Gin (£9.99) and Oliver Cromwell Pink Gin (£10.99) which are both part of the Gin Festival range.

Shoppers will be able to purchase products for home delivery, or conveniently collect from participating local stores with the help of the Collect+ delivery service, reports Birmingham Live.

Boasting 34 international accolades this year alone, including Gold for the Napoleon Brandy at the recent International Wines and Spirits Competition, Aldi’s spirits have seen phenomenal demand in recent times as a result.

The supermarket sells over 12,000 bottles of gin per day and seven bottles of whisky per minute.

Its premium whisky offering including the Highland Black Eight-Year-Old Scotch Whisky, which was recently named as one of the best in the world, has seen Aldi reach a milestone £50m worth of whisky sales in the past 12 months alone.

Julie Ashfield, managing director of buying at Aldi UK, said: “The incredible success of our spirits range this year, including a 75% increase in gin sales alone, has proven that our offering is more popular than ever.

"We launched our online wine store two years ago to ensure that our great quality and incredible value products were accessible to all of our customers, even if they don’t currently live near an Aldi store.

"We are delighted to now be doing the same for spirits, opening up our award-winning range to thousands more customers across the country.”

Aldi’s online service is available to customers throughout the UK with no minimum order, with the exception of Northern Ireland.