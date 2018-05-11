Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester Racecourse’s flagship venue 1539 Restaurant & Bar celebrated its 10th year in business.

To commemorate a decade of serving Chester, the restaurant hosted an evening of indulgence on Friday (May 4) with a six-course tasting menu devised by Great British Menu finalist – and chef patron of The French in Manchester – Adam Reid.

(Image: Charlotte Giddings Photography)

Originally devised to serve racegoers a premium hospitality offering, 1539 Restaurant & Bar was Chester Race Company’s first 365 day venture.

Following the opening of the restaurant in 2008, the Race Company opened The White Horse, an on-course pub in Easter 2014, and Commonhall St Social in Chester city centre. This was followed most recently by The Yew Tree in Bunbury.

The 10-year anniversary is a notable milestone and the team felt it important to mark the achievement with an evening that celebrated both the restaurant and some of the long standing relationships with loyal customers and suppliers.

(Image: Charlotte Giddings Photography)

On the night, guests were welcomed by the stunning vocal talents of Belle Voci. The duo performed a series of events in the restaurant in 2017 and will be returning after making the finals of ITV’s The Voice.

The celebration also marked the start of the Chester racing season and the Boodles May Festival this week (May 9-11).