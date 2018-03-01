Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There's a new housewife joining the cast of the Real Housewives of Cheshire and you might just recognise her and her husband.

Christine McGuiness, wife of Take Me Out host Paddy, has been spotted filming for the new series of the hit reality ITV show which will return to screens later this month.

Christine and Paddy's marriage has hit the headlines in recent weeks after Paddy was spotted walking arm-in-arm with All Saints singer Nicole Appleton in London - while Christine was at home in Cheshire with their three children.

Christine tweeted after the photos surfaced: “When you realise you deserve so much more... that’s not a bad thing” as concerned friends rushed to see if she was OK.

The couple were later seen in “crisis talks” close to their Cheshire home - but are said to have smoothed things over after the media storm.

Now Christine is preparing to step into her own spotlight with a plum role on the hit ITVBe docudrama which follows the lives of rich and famous females living in the wealthy county.

She was spotted this week close to where the other Real Housewives were filming - and pals of the star say she has signed up to star in the upcoming seventh series of the show, although it's not known if she will be a full-time member of the cast or a "guest" housewife.

She is certainly known to be friends with many of the stars of the show, who all live close to each other in Cheshire's "golden triangle" of Prestbury, Alderley Edge and Wilmslow, and is regularly a guest at charity events organised by Real Housewife Dawn Ward.

Our sister paper the MEN has approached ITVBe for a comment, but all they would say was: "The new series will be returning to ITVBe in March. Friends and familiar faces will be popping up along the way."

Over the last few years, many of the scenes have been filmed at Chester locations including Chester Racecourse and Opera Grill and just a few weeks ago Tanya Bardsley was spotted filming for the new series at trendy Chester bar Oddfellows .

The full Real Housewives line-up is set to be revealed at a media event in March, although original Real Housewife Leanne Brown, wife of ex-Manchester United star Wes Brown, has already confirmed that she has quit the show.

Former Miss Liverpool and model Christine had told the MEN in January how she hoped to restart her career after taking the past five years out from work to bring up the couple’s three children - four-year-old twins Penelope and Leo, who both have autism, and one-year-old Felicity.

She said at the time: “I’m just getting to the point of thinking of going back to work but anything is going to have to fit around the children’s routine. I didn’t plan to be a stay-at-home mum for almost five years, and there’s times I’ve found that extremely difficult.

“Being a stay-at-home mum is so much harder than going to work, certainly when your children have additional needs in any kind of way, it’s so hard.

“The reason I haven’t gone back yet is I’ve struggled to find any help for the children.

“But I do need that other thing to focus on as well as the twins, as they’ve taken over my whole life. For my own sanity I do want to go back out and remember I am my own person as well as a mum, sometimes you can leave yourself at the bottom of the pile.

“More than anything I still want to be there as the constant someone reliable that mum is there, and that if I’m not there I’m near.”

Christine and Paddy are planning to host their first ever charity ball in Manchester in April, to raise funds for the National Autistic Society.