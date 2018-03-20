Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If you'd like to live like a Real Housewife of Cheshire it will cost you £2m.

Star of the ITVBe reality show Tanya Bardsley and her footballer hubby Phil have put their stunning Wilmslow mansion up for sale but it comes with a price tag of £2m.

Tanya and Burnley footballer Phil are looking to move to a bigger home to cater for their large family.

Tanya is mum to three young boys with ex-Man United star Phil as well as 16-year-old daughter Gabriella, who all live at their five-bed detached home in the Cheshire suburb.

The luxurious mansion has featured prominently in the past six series of the Real Housewives , and will feature again when the seventh series returns to ITVBe on Monday, March 26 .

In pictures that have this week appeared on property website Rightmove, the house is seen in all its extensive glory.

In one of the living rooms, photographs of the couple’s stunning wedding day at Peckforton Castle in 2014 hang on display.

The detached property includes five bedrooms, five bathrooms, a games room, a bar and even a home cinema, with living space spread over four floors.

There’s also a steam room and a hot tub.

And, naturally, no Cheshire housewife’s home would be complete without a stunning walk-in wardrobe and dressing room - with lots of dedicated display stands for designer handbags and heels, as well as extensive cupboard space for all your fabulous fashions.

Estate agents Savills are marketing the property at a guide price of £2m and in their notes describe the 5,000 square foot property as a 'unique and amazingly well appointed architect designed home with bold features rarely found at any price'.

Their description reads: “This unique and newly built home lies behind secure gates off this impressive private road which was formerly a country estate road with a lodge and substantial stone gate posts at its entrance. Adjacent to the Bollin Valley, which gives a rural feel to the area, yet close to Wilmslow Town Centre and the railway station.

“A more convenient location would be difficult to imagine with the leisure centre, high school and excellent shops and restaurants within walking distance.

“Handforth Dean and John Lewis at Cheadle are a short drive away as is Manchester Airport. The town has good access to surrounding commercial centres, countryside and the Peak District and there are many golf, sports and country clubs in the area.”

Fans of Tanya and the Real Housewives of Cheshire show need not worry that the news means she is considering moving away from the wealthy county though.

For Tanya has confirmed to our sister paper the MEN during interviews for series seven of Real Housewives that the couple is looking for a bigger house to cope with their large family.

She said: "We needed to put the house up for sale because we’re bursting at the seams.

“We have four kids, and they all have their friends round, Gabriella has at least four girls round, it’s like a youth club our house.

“But no I’m not leaving Cheshire, not yet, no!"