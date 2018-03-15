Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If you're a fan of the Real Housewives of Cheshire you will be pleased to hear that you haven't got long to wait before they are back on our screens.

Series seven of the glamorous reality show returns to ITVBe on Monday, March 26.

There are only three members of the original cast still on the show - Dawn Ward, wife of retired footballer Ashley, Lauren Simon an outspoken entrepreneur with her own perfume brand and Tanya Bardsley, who is married Stoke City footballer Phil Bardsley.

They join former Chester resident Ester Dee, Stacey Forsey, Forever Unique fashion boss Seema Malhotra, Rachel Lugo and Dutch WAG Nermina Pieters-Mekic who joined the show last year and this year's newcomer Christine McGuinness, wife of Take Me Out host Paddy.

One of the other original Housewives Leanne Brown, wife of ex-Manchester United star Wes Brown, has confirmed that she has quit the show.

Leanne and fellow housewife Dawn Ward have been embroiled in a financial row which, while never fully explained on the ITVBe show, has dominated the recent three series.

Leanne told our sister paper the MEN it was simply too upsetting to continue filming while the row with her former friend Dawn remains in the hands of lawyers.

She said: “It was really difficult making the decision to leave, I loved my time on the show, and I never say never about going back, but with things as they are I won’t be going back, it’s just too difficult.

"It was affecting me and my family.

“At the end of the last series it got too hard, it wasn’t fun for me anymore.

"Stuff outside of the show wasn’t being shown which was frustrating.

“Outside of the show I can distance myself to an extent, it’s still going back and forth between lawyers, it’s heartbreaking."

Over the last few years, many of the scenes have been filmed at Chester locations including Chester Racecourse and city centre restaurant Opera Grill and only a few weeks ago Tanya Bardsley was spotted filming for the new series at trendy Chester bar Oddfellows .

The Real Housewives of Cheshire will be back on ITVBe on Monday, March 26 at 10pm.