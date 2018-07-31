Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Real Housewives of Cheshire will be returning to ITVBe for an eighth series this Autumn.

The new series of the popular reality show was first announced in a teaser clip screened in an ad break during ITV2 dating show Love Island.

It featured cast members Dawn Ward, Tanya Bardsley, Lauren Simon, Rachel Lugo, Ester Dohnalová and Seema Malhotra who will all return for series eight but eagle-eyed viewers will have noticed Stacey Forsey, Nermina Pieters-Mekic and Christine McGuiness were not in the clip as they will not be regulars this time round.

Artist Stacey Forsey and footballer’s wife Nermina Pieters-Mekic will only return occasionally as 'guests' for series eight.

Mum-of-two Stacey, who is married to ex-Sports Direct boss Dave Forsey, has been embroiled in many of the show’s most dramatic moments in recent seasons.

(Image: Manchester Evening News)

That includes 'boobgate', a quarrel over whether showing cleavage is classy or not, and in series 7 there was an ongoing row about a voicemail message mistakenly left on the phone of Ester Dee by Stacey and her best pal Seema.

Nermina, married to Stoke City footballer Erik Pieters, joined in series 6 and was thrust straight into the drama, with her most dramatic moment coming during an argument with Ester when she threw a glass of water over the statuesque blonde.

(Image: Couture Foto)

ITVBe has also confirmed that Christine McGuinness, the wife of comedian Paddy McGuinness will return again as a guest, after impressing in her guest role during series 7.

This leaves space for two NEW housewives who ITVBe tell us they will be announcing soon.

The Real Housewives of Cheshire which follows the lives of the rich, famous and glamorous ladies of the Cheshire Set is made by BAFTA-winning producers Monkey (an NBCUniversal International Studios company) and has been a huge ratings hit for ITVBe,

Who would you like to see in the next series? Let us know in the comments below.