Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The creator of popular TV series Peaky Blinders has revealed some great news for fans of the BBC Two show.

Steven Knight revealed the hit programme will definitely return for a sixth and, 'probably', seventh series.

In an interview with Birmingham Press Club he said: “We are definitely doing (series) six and we will probably do seven. We’ve talked to (lead actor) Cillian Murphy and he’s all for it, and the rest of the principal cast are in for it.”

The promise of two more series will be music to viewers’ ears, after many feared another outing for the Shelby family might not be on the cards.

In a previous interview, with Digital Spy, Mr Knight had said: “Each time, we do six episodes [per series]… and can you sum up the story in six episodes? Or do you need another six? That’s the question.

“If it doesn’t need a season six, I don’t think there’ll be one. But it may need one, because [six episodes is] such a short period of time.”

He also told the Birmingham Mail : “It might be the last, I don’t know, we will see how it goes.

“There is certainly the interest and there’s a ton of life left in Peaky. I don’t want to pull the plug while it’s still vibrant."

(Image: Robert Viglasky)

He added: “I might do another one and then a film. And yes, we could still do a musical.

“I know the fans hate the idea but I don’t care! I think it would work. Why not?

“Ending it in 1939 would mean a leap forward in time but that could be a fast forward at the end of the last episode.”

Peaky Blinders season 5 cast: Who's in it?

There's been no confirmed cast details as of yet, but aside from Joe Cole who played John Shelby every other major character is likely to feature in season five.

So that means Cillian Murphy (Tommy Shelby), Helen McCrory (Polly Gray), Paul Anderson (Arthur Shelby), Sophie Rundle (Ada Thorne) and Finn Cole (Michael Gray) will all be back.

Series five is set to air in spring 2019, although a definite date is yet to be confirmed.

In the last episode of series four, which ended in December, Cillian Murphy’s character Thomas Shelby was elected as Labour MP for Birmingham.

The series had been full of twists and turns, especially when Arthur Shelby was 'killed' by one of Luca Changretta’s 'bad guys'.

But much to fans’ relief it was all a clever ruse by the eldest Shelby brother, who staged his death in order to end the Italian-American’s vendetta against the family.

And he later made a shock reappearance and killed Luca by shooting him.

One character who won’t be making a comeback in the next series is Alfie Solomons, played by Tom Hardy.

In the last episode of the BBC show Tommy Shelby shot the gangster after he revealed he was dying of cancer anyway.

In the past filming for the show has taken place in Cheshire at the National Waterways Museum in Ellesmere Port and Arley Hall near Northwich.