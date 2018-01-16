Load mobile navigation
What's Ongallery

Look inside Real Housewives of Cheshire star Leanne Brown's £5m-valued mansion

Reality TV star puts house up for sale amid rumours she's quit Real Housewives of Cheshire

  • Share
  1. Real Housewives of Cheshire star Leanne Brown has put her sprawling mega-mansion up on the market1 of 8
  2. Leanne's luxurious kitchen frequently appeared on the hit ITVBe show2 of 8
  3. Leanne’s family home has a huge open plan living room which is overlooked by glass panelling from the floor above3 of 8
  4. One of the huge bathrooms inside Leanne Brown's Cheshire mega mansion4 of 8
  5. Fans of Real Housewives of Cheshire might recognise Leanne's house from the show5 of 8
  6. One of the bathrooms inside Leanne Brown's Mobberley mansion6 of 8
  7. Inside Leanne Brown's Real Housewives of Cheshire mega mansion7 of 8
  8. Leanne and her family moved into the far-from-humble abode back in 20168 of 8
More On
EntertainmentTattoo fixer Jay Hutton blasted after free wedding snaps request
“It shows a horrible disregard for other creatives and a disrespectful attitude towards people’s work"
Restaurants in ChesterSticky Walnut owner hits back at diner's critical TripAdvisor review
Gary Usher blasts customer's 'lack of grace and good manners'
Pubs in ChesterThe Yacht Inn on Parkgate Road has closed its doors after decades in business
Iconic family pub will be replaced with an Italian restaurant
What's OnJanuary restaurant offers in and around Chester
Start 2018 off well with these great food deals
StoryhouseLegendary stage musical Evita comes to Storyhouse in Chester this spring
Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice classic comes to city venue from April 17-21
Doctor WhoDoctor Who star to meet fans at 2018 Liverpool Comic Con
Eighth Doctor Paul McGann will be signing autographs at the March 10-11 event
NHSUrgent warning after 29 cases of measles confirmed in Cheshire and Liverpool
Potentially deadly virus has spread to five regions so far
Grosvenor HotelExtensive £350k refurbishment at Chester Grosvenor restaurant gets under way
The 5* hotel is aiming to become the ultimate city-centre destination with restaurant improvements
StoryhouseWe're all going on a Summer Holiday to Storyhouse in Chester
New stage musical based on hit 60s film starring Cliff Richard coming to city venue from September 11-15
Real Housewives of CheshireLeanne Brown's £5 MILLION mansion for sale amid rumours she's quit Real Housewives
We take a look at the five-bedroom Mobberley mansion which is on the market for £4,750,000
EntertainmentTattoo fixer Jay Hutton blasted after free wedding snaps request
“It shows a horrible disregard for other creatives and a disrespectful attitude towards people’s work"
Your MoneyWhen do the old £10 notes go out of circulation?
The old-style tenners will soon be redundant
ChesterWhy drivers could face a £5k fine for splashing pedestrians with a puddle
It follows an incident involving a pedestrian last week
Cheshire weatherChester set for SNOW this week as Met Office issues icy weather warning
A yellow weather warning will stay in force until Wednesday
PoliticsChester MP Chris Matheson makes his peace with Corbyn
Chester and Weaver Vale MPs appointed to Labour leader's front bench team
Doctor WhoDoctor Who star to meet fans at 2018 Liverpool Comic Con
Eighth Doctor Paul McGann will be signing autographs at the March 10-11 event
University of ChesterFather of Cheshire IRA bomb victim pays tribute to Cranberries singer for writing hit song about his son
Famous track Zombie was inspired by 1993 bombing
Cheshire weatherForecasters issue 'danger to life' weather warning as Storm Fionn set to smash the UK tonight
There are severe warnings of snow, ice and wind
NHSUrgent warning after 29 cases of measles confirmed in Cheshire and Liverpool
Potentially deadly virus has spread to five regions so far
ChesterChester homeless man to walk 1,000 miles to get life back on track
'Mark' hoping to be beacon of hope for all those coping with homelessness
Top Stories
Cheshire weatherForecasters issue 'danger to life' weather warning as Storm Fionn set to smash the UK tonight
There are severe warnings of snow, ice and wind
University of ChesterFather of Cheshire IRA bomb victim pays tribute to Cranberries singer for writing hit song about his son
Famous track Zombie was inspired by 1993 bombing
NHSUrgent warning after 29 cases of measles confirmed in Cheshire and Liverpool
Potentially deadly virus has spread to five regions so far
ChesterChester homeless man to walk 1,000 miles to get life back on track
'Mark' hoping to be beacon of hope for all those coping with homelessness
Real Housewives of CheshireLeanne Brown's £5 MILLION mansion for sale amid rumours she's quit Real Housewives
We take a look at the five-bedroom Mobberley mansion which is on the market for £4,750,000
Grosvenor HotelExtensive £350k refurbishment at Chester Grosvenor restaurant gets under way
The 5* hotel is aiming to become the ultimate city-centre destination with restaurant improvements
EnvironmentIceland promises to get rid of plastic packaging by 2023
How the Deeside-based retailer plans to meets its environmental pledge
VauxhallUnion defiant over battle to save Vauxhall in Ellesmere Port
Owners recently announced workforce losses totalling 650 in a bid to make the North Road site more profitable
CrimeJail for knifeman who attacked a Chester shopkeeper in terrifying robbery – and he still hasn't shown any remorse
Neil Harker Moor has been locked up for five years
FrackingAnti-frackers will march on council HQ over Ellesmere Port well application
Campaigners claim more than 2,200 people have objected to IGas plans
Traffic and TravelMulti-vehicle crash on A55 causing lengthy tailbacks – recap
Collision on the eastbound carriageway at Northop Hall
EntertainmentTattoo fixer Jay Hutton blasted after free wedding snaps request
“It shows a horrible disregard for other creatives and a disrespectful attitude towards people’s work"
This website uses cookies. Using this website means you are okay with this but you can find out more and learn how to manage your cookie choices here.Close cookie policy overlay