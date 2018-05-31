The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Oscar-winning director Danny Boyle has been spotted in Deeside filming scenes for his latest movie.

The Slumdog-Millionaire filmmaker has been at Hawarden Airport this week, which is being used as a filming location for his new film, which does not yet have a name.

It has been written by Love Actually and Notting Hill screenwriter Richard Curtis, reports our sister paper The Daily Post.

Pop singer Ed Sheeran is set to star in the production and he is also said to have written new music for its soundtrack.

Although most of the film’s details are being kept firmly under wraps, it has been confirmed the film is a musical comedy, centred around a struggling musician who thinks he is the only person who can remember the Beatles.

(Image: North Wales Daily Post)

A spokesman for Airbus, who own and operate Hawarden Airport, said: “The aerodrome was used as a location for a new Danny Boyle film”.

It is understood that scenes were shot at the airport on Wednesday, featuring a luxury Bombardier Challenger jet.

The aircraft, which can carry up to 13 people, was chartered from specialist airline AirX and landed at Hawarden on Tuesday.

AirX have also been sworn to secrecy and would not reveal if Sheeran had been at the airport.

A spokesman said: “I can confirm the filming took place yesterday.

"We don’t have any further information."

Alongside Sheeran, the film stars former Eastenders actor Himesh Patel and Cinderella actress Lily James.

Earlier this week, a film crew were also spotted filming on Liverpool’s Penny Lane and a large concert scene is also set to be filmed in Liverpool next week.

Further filming is expected to take place in London and Norfolk during the summer.

It is hoped that the film will be completed “by the end of the year” and Universal Pictures have announced a release date of September 13 2019.