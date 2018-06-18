Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The daughter of Real Housewives of Cheshire stars Dawn and Ashley Ward has given the biggest hint yet that she’s about to join the cast of hit ITV2 show Love Island.

The MEN reports Taylor Ward, 20, has been widely rumoured to be joining the lads and lasses looking for love on the reality show.

And in an at-home-with-the-Wards interview in this week’s OK! Magazine, Taylor and her parents have had their say for the first time on the show.

Taylor said she has been watching the show so far and that: “Everyone seems really nice and they are a good-looking bunch, but I don’t really have a type. It depends on someone’s personality for me so I would have to judge in there.”

She added that her ex-footballer dad Ashley Ward has laid down the law if she DOES enter the show.

She said: “My dad says if I have sex on TV then I’d have to move country, so I’ve ruled that one out. I just don’t see why anyone would do it anyway. At the end of the day, if you like someone you can wait.”

(Image: Manchester Evening News)

Taylor features in the magazine alongside her three sisters, older sister Darby, 22, and her two younger siblings Charlie, 10, and Aston 9.

The family pose in a series of new pictures in the magazine around their 11-bedroom mansion, Warford Hall, that property entrepreneur Dawn designed.

When asked how she feels about her family being compared to American reality show favourites The Kardashians, Dawn said: “It’s flattering, but we are better looking than the Kardashians [laughs], and a lot madder.

“In all seriousness, it is flattering to be compared to them as they have done very well and are incredible business people.”

An eighth series of the Real Housewives of Cheshire is set to start filming again soon in the county, but ITVBe won’t confirm who is definitely appearing until they announced the transmission date, expected to be in the autumn.

Dawn has been in the show since it first started in 2015.