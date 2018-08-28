Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It's probably a case of shaken and shocked for Chester’s Bond fans.

Fears are mounting that James Bond 25 featuring the city’s Hollywood mega star Liverpool Road born Daniel Craig, 50, will be delayed for at least a year following director Danny Boyle’s shock decision to quit.

The Chronicle’s sister paper The Mirror also revealed scriptwriter John Hodge had left.

Fans were stunned when a joint tweet on the official James Bond account from Bond star Craig and producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson said: “Michael G Wilson, Barbara Broccoli and Daniel Craig today announced that due to creative differences Danny Boyle has decided to no longer direct Bond 25.”

It is believed the forward-thinking script caused a clash according to the Mirror.

A leaked casting call sheet suggested the villain would be Russian and Danny, 61, the Trainspotting director who won an Oscar for Slumdog Millionaire in 2008 and directed the 2012 London Olympics opening ceremony, wanted it to reflect the #MeToo era.

Filming had been due to start in December. Bond writers Neal Purvis, 56, and Robert Wade, 57, are expected to step back in.

Bookies are backing two-time Bond director Sam Mendes, 53, the English stage and film director best known for directing the drama film American Beauty (1999) which earned him the Academy Award and Golden Globe Award for Best Director.

When it was announced in May that Boyle had been hired, Wilson and Broccoli said they were ‘delighted’ to have the ‘exceptionally talented’ director on board.

Concerns have arisen the split will leave the film in difficulty if it is to meet its UK release date of October 25, 2019.

Craig has said his fifth outing as Bond will be his last.

He starred as Bond in one of the most talked about highlights of the £27m London Games ceremony. The Queen played a starring role in a pre-recorded clip in which Craig, as a dinner-suited 007, walked into Buckingham Palace surrounded by corgis.

She greeted him, saying: ‘Good evening, Mr Bond’. The pair then apparently boarded a helicopter that flew across London to the stadium. Stunt doubles parachuted down to the ground whereupon the Queen appeared in the arena and took her seat to cheers and applause.

Commenting on Mr Boyle’s move, the Mirror said: “Although he was worked with massive stars such as Leonardo DiCaprio his track record is in smaller films and he lacks experience on epic productions such as Bond.

“Plus, Boyle loves to call the creative shots, which isn’t possible when producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson reign supreme.”

Craig revealed he would play James Bond again last year after months of speculation.

He has previously appeared in Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall and Spectre.