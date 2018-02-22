Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A nostalgic event aims to recreate the golden era of cinema in Chester.

Final preparations are underway for ‘An Evening at The Movies’ which will bring the silver screen to Upton Village Hall on Sunday (February 25) complete with usherettes, ice-cream trays and a full length classic feature film whilst taking a nostalgic look back at the long-gone picture palaces that Cestrians used to flock to.

The event will include a display of memorabilia from some of the much loved cinemas in the city including The Regal, Odeon, Gaumont, The Classic and The Music Hall plus a special video presentation and a screening of a main feature, the classic Hollywood film ‘Some Like it Hot’ starring Marilyn Monroe, Tony Curtis and Jack Lemmon.

(Image: Paul Crofts)

One of the event organisers Peter Davies, who worked at the ABC, Classic and Odeon cinemas in Chester over a 52 year period said: “We are aiming to re-create what many regard as the golden era of cinema complete with many of the features that made ‘going to the flicks’ special.

“We will be screening ‘Cinemas that Chester had...then lost’ which is formed around a radio interview. The film contains so much film footage and photographs of cinemas from the Picturedrome to Storyhouse that are unique and tell the story of the great picture palaces in Chester.

“During the interval we will be bringing back the trimmings of footlights, curtains, usherettes and ice cream trays.

(Image: Paul Crofts)

“It’s going to be a very special evening, full of nostalgia. We have even acquired the original ticket machine from the ABC Regal and together with one of the original cashiers from the cinema we will bring it back into use on the night.

“Many of our helpers on the day are former staff members from the old Chester picture houses and I’m sure the event will bring back many happy memories.”

Full details of ‘An Evening at The Movies’, running from 7.15pm, can be found at www.chestercinemas.co.uk where tickets, price £5, can be booked online or by telephone on 01244 520429.

They will also be available on the door. A donation from each ticket sold will go to the Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation.