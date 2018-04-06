Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Start dreaming of summer nights watching movies under the stars as Chester Storyhouse reveals the line-up of films being screened as part of this year’s Moonlight Flicks season.

The outdoor cinema programme has now become one of the most popular aspects of the summer scene in the city centre and last year, more than 9,000 people flocked to the Roman Gardens to enjoy the wonderful experience.

The 2018 line-up has something for everyone with musical extravaganzas, quirky comedies, superhero action, children’s favourites and more.

The full list of films is: Black Panther, Bridesmaids, Coco, Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, Ghostbusters, The Greatest Showman, Legally Blonde, Paddington 2, Top Gun .

The season runs from July 3 to August 26 and booking is open now at www.moonlightflicks.co.uk or call 01244 409113.

Moonlight Flicks is the biggest open air cinema in the North West with more than 40 screenings of nine different films.

The season is programmed by Storyhouse, Chester’s multi award-winning theatre, cinema and library.

Visitors to this year’s Moonlight Flicks will use wireless headphones to ensure maximum sound quality and a totally immersive experience. They will also have the opportunity to hire a deck chair, or bring their own blankets and outdoor chairs.

Ticket prices are: £8.50 in advance, £9.50 on the door (pending availability); aged under 15: £6 in advance, £6.50 on the door (pending availability).