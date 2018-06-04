Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester Pride Festival has pulled off a major coup in securing 1980s icon Marc Almond as their headline act for the event on Saturday, August 11.

And this year the festival will be returning to Castle Square in front of Chester Castle .

Marc Almond OBE will be the headliner on the M&S Bank main stage. Southport -born Marc is an English musician who is perhaps best known for his work as part of 80s duo Soft Cell – who had hits including Tainted Love and Say Hello, Wave Goodbye.

Joining Marc Almond is much loved 1997 Eurovision winner Katrina (ex Katrina and the Waves) and X factor finalist Marcus Collins.

Crowds will be wowed by dazzling drag queens Brenda La Beau and Annabelle Lecter plus tributes to Dolly Parton, Tina Turner (Milli Munro), Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera (Liss Jones).

Also performing will be local LGBT+ choir The Proud Marys, guitar vocalist Jess Kemp, singer Cat McElroy, Jan George and Brio Leisure.

Chester Pride is a celebration of diversity and support for the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender+ community.

The event will launch with the popular parade through the city at 12pm.

This will be followed by entertainment and activities at Castle Square from 1pm till 7pm including the M&S Bank main stage and three further stages of entertainment –The Glitter Lounge cabaret tent, bands on the Music Is Now Original Music Stage; and acoustic singers on the Chester Live Busking Stage.

In addition there will be a large health, life and wellbeing zone; a children’s zone; youth zone; older people’s space; marketplace; chill out area; exhibition; fun fair and much more.

Chester Pride 2018 sponsors include M&S Bank, Cheshire West and Chester Council , Bank of America , Music Is Now, Chester Live, Cheshire Police , Cheshire Fire and Rescue, Cheshire and Wirral Partnership NHS Trust, Russell and Russell Solicitors, Barefoot Wine, DTCC, Bristol-Myers Squibb, MBNA, Deva Tuk Tuk, University of Chester , Brio Leisure, Body Positive, and Cheshire Hellcats Roller Derby.

To keep up to date with all the Chester Pride news, upcoming fundraisers and further announcements visit www.chesterpride.co.uk, or follow twitter @chesterpride, or facebook Chester Pride UK.