Coliseum Leisure Park in Ellesmere Port is hosting a free family event on Easter Monday with a visit from Paddington.

Families are invited to visit the Coliseum Leisure Park on April 2 for the chance to meet Paddington and are reminded to bring their cameras as there will be photo opportunities.

Paddington will be appearing outside the Vue Cinema at intervals between 11am and 4pm to meet fans.

There will be a whole host of family fun to be had throughout the day with deals across the park on food and drink with great choices including Frankie & Benny’s and Chiquito.

The family fun continues at Colisuem Leisure Park throughout the school holidays with a variety of activities to enjoy for a great day out, including Paradise Golf Island Adventure Golf and Freedome Trampoline Park.