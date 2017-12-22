Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Dozens of children enjoyed a fun-packed Christmas party at Hoole Community Centre on Sunday (December 17).

More than 80 youngsters were treated to a Christmas singalong, crafts and a Santa’s Grotto, while the adults enjoyed mince pies and mulled wine.

Community Centre manager Paula Norris said: “It was a fantastic event, we have had amazing feedback from adults and most importantly the children.

“The entertainment was great, Hannah from Broadway Babies really got everyone in the Christmas spirit and then the crafts afterwards with The Mini Makery and Graffiti Dave went down a storm. Over 100 decorations and vinyls were made. We can’t wait for next year’s party now, although I think we will still be finding glitter in places for a while yet!”

The party was a labour of love for the team at the centre including Paula and the centre’s volunteer co-ordinator Claire Andrews.

Claire said: “I really wanted my children to have fond memories of coming to the centre to see Father Christmas, so what started off as a grotto idea then evolved to a large party with something for everyone.

“We were aiming at under 10s and there was a lovely mix of ages from the very little who had never been to a grotto before to older children who thought it was magical. Julia and Paula had previous experience of organising children’s parties here so the day ran really smoothly with the help of our super volunteers. Tickets were in high demand with people still phoning on the morning of the party asking to come.”

The centre, on Westminster Road, has been running for 30 years this year and is mostly staffed by volunteers.

Claire added: “The centre is a fantastic asset to the community. There’s a huge range of classes and activities on offer as well as the library and not to mention Hobson’s Café, our very own, volunteer-led community café. The café has been open for two years now and we rely on volunteers to staff it.

“Volunteering is a nice way to give something back to the community or to gain some experience if you have been out of work and are looking to get back to work. Our volunteers love getting involved with our special events such as the Children’s Party or our Senior’s Christmas Lunch which also took place last week.”

As well as opportunities to volunteer in Hobson’s Café, the centre is also on the lookout for two new Volunteer Trustees.

Paula said: “As a charity we are governed by a board of trustees. We currently have a vacancies for a volunteer treasurer and a volunteer trustee. We are hoping to fill the positions with people who would love to be a part of a community based charity, who are flexible and enthusiastic and who have skills and experience we can utilise.

“Our trustees are integral to the success of events such as our Children’s Christmas Party or Senior’s Christmas Lunch because they help us to secure the vital funding needed for it to go ahead. Helping with grant applications and working with external stakeholders is a key part of their role.”

If you are interested in volunteering in Hobson’s Café or applying for either of the Trustee positions then please contact Claire at Hoole Community Centre on 01244 342741.