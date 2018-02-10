Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Following the great success of their previous holiday classes, YO!, the Japanese street food and sushi restaurant, is relaunching its popular Mini Ninja Sushi School for February half-term.

The classes give children the chance to be creative with food, using fun facts and characters to provide a fresh way to keep them entertained over the half term break.

The mini ninjas will be taken through three recipes during the hour-long class: cucumber maki, salmon nigiri and California rolls (with additional veggie options available).

A YO! chef will be on hand to help while kids make their own sushi, learn how to eat with chopsticks and discover a new and exciting cuisine.

After completing the class, budding chefs will receive: A mini ninja certificate, their very own chef’s hat and a special YO! bag to take home.

All the dishes made on the day can also be packaged up to take away so parents can sample their children’s sushi creations too.

Classes will be available in more than 50 restaurants across the UK including Chester and Cheshire Oaks, hosted on a Thursday at 11am between February 12-23, dependant on half term dates.

The cost is £15 per child. To purchase, visit yosushi.com/mini-ninja.