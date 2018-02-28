Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The world’s biggest celebration of reading takes place this week.

This year World Book Day falls on Thursday, March 1 and hundreds of children across Chester and Ellesmere Port will be celebrating by dressing up as their favourite book characters.

Last year we received hundreds of photos of your kids in their amazing costumes so this year we have set up a standalone Chester Chronicle World Book Day website especially for all your pictures.

The website works on PC and mobile and is really easy to use. You simply upload your child's pictures, and provide us with their names and a caption for each picture. Once we have checked and approved your pictures you will receive an email to let you know they are live in the gallery on the new site.

To upload your pictures go to our new World Book Day site here and please share the link with your your friends and family so they can add their pictures too.

We can't wait to see them!