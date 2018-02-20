Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Mother's Day falls on a different date each year as it is always celebrated exactly three weeks before Easter Sunday.

It is always held on the fourth Sunday of Lent which means this year it falls on Sunday, March 11.

Why we celebrate Mother's Day

Traditionally Mothering Sunday was the day when children - mainly daughters - who had gone to work as domestic servants were given a day off to visit their family and their ‘mother’ church.

Historians believe children would pick wild flowers or violets - as they walked along country lanes - to give to the church or their mothers as a small gift.

Today it is known as a day where children give presents and flowers to their mums to show appreciation for everything that they do for them.

It is unknown when Mothering Sunday was first celebrated but it is thought to go back centuries.

Some historians believe it dates back to the 16th century but there's no concrete evidence to support this theory.