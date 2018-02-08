Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

February half-term is approaching (Monday, February 19 - Friday, February 23) but fear not, there are plenty of events in and around Chester to keep the kids occupied.

We've put together a guide of what's on in our area to help you make the most of the week off.

Activities at Beeston Castle

(Image: 2017 Studiocanal S.A.S and The British Film Institute)

Saturday, February 17 - Sunday, February 25

Aardman and Studiocanal’s new film Early Man comes to Cheshire’s Beeston Castle this February half-term in the form of special Early Man Quests inviting visitors to follow in the footsteps of their Neolithic ancestors, solving clues and completing a quest to uncover centuries of history in one day.

Follow the clues and complete the quest to uncover centuries of history in one day plus, enter a draw for the chance to win tickets to an exclusive outdoor screening of Early Man at Stonehenge on Saturday, May 26.

Also at Beeston Castle this half-term, English Heritage’s Nature Craft event will invite young adventurers for five days of family fun and hands-on craft activities, including den building in the castle’s 40 acre woodland park.

Quests cost £1 per child in addition to usual castle entry fee.

WayWord Festival at Storyhouse

Saturday, February 17 - Sunday, February 25

Now in its fifth year, WayWord is a week long festival dedicated to families and children.

For seven days Storyhouse in Chester will have a programme featuring performances, workshops, children’s illustrators, writers and discos.

Tickets start at £4.

For more information, click here .

Family sessions at Chester Zoo

Saturday, February 10 - Sunday, February 25

The zoo has announced a major PLAY! Active programme for families throughout February half-term.

Visitors will be invited to join the zoo rangers and warm up like an animal before venturing into the zoo.

Families can then get limber with animal yoga or wiggle their way through hoola hoop sessions at the zoo’s Madagascar Basecamp, before joining Animal Play events every afternoon to leap like a lemur and hop like a frog.

For the more adventurous, a zoo-wide outdoor game called Predator vs Prey will even bring hundreds of families together in a unique mass participation event.

All events are free with normal zoo admission.

Adorable rare deer born at Chester Zoo

Scarecrow Festival at Tatton Park

Saturday, February 17 - Sunday, February 25

Over 30 scarecrows will be resident in the gardens at Tatton Park's Scarecrow Festival.

Find the scarecrows and have a go at making your own.

Normal admission charges apply.

Glow Party at FREEDOME

(Image: UGC)

Monday, February 19 - Friday, February 23

Light up your February half-term with a week long glow party at FREEDOME trampoline park.

From 11am - 4pm, the lights will go out and the UV lights, house music and face paint will go on.

The glow party is suitable for children aged five and over.

Admission starts at £11 for 60 minutes.

Visitors are also being encouraged to dress to impress in their brightest and boldest neon clothes and there will be a range of goodies and discounts to those with the greatest glow outfits.

To book a place, click here.

Magical fun at The Forum Studio Theatre

(Image: UGC)

Wednesday, February 21 - Saturday, February 24

Rehearsals are under way at the city centre venue to bring the characters from a much loved children’s book to life on stage for a special family-friendly half-term treat.

Produced by Tip Top Productions, the theatre will stage Roald Dahl’s classic children’s tale The Witches.

The play, which is suitable for ages seven and above, was adapted for the stage by David Wood and will be directed for Tip Top by Phil Cross, the creator of the popular Wizard School which took place at St Mary’s Centre recently for the second year running.

Tickets can be booked online at www.chestertheatre.co.uk. Alternatively, contact the Box Office on 01244 341296.

Chester FC Community Trust Soccer School

Monday, February 19 - Thursday, February 22

Places are available for children to attend two-day courses at Blacon High School and The Cheshire County Sports Club in Upton.

Each day features coaching drills, games and tournaments with FA qualified coaches from Chester FC Community Trust.

Every child who attend will receive a certificate with medals for those who attend on both days.

Children will need a packed lunch, snacks, drinks as well as suitable footwear, shin pads and appropriate clothing.

Soccer schools run from 10am until 4pm each day.

£10 per day with an optional 9am early drop-off available for an additional £2.50.

To book, call 07512 355396 or email community@chesterfc.com.

Half-term activities at Neston Theatre Arts

(Image: UGC)

Award-winning Little Actors Theatre is offering half-term performing arts courses for £25 per day with 50% scholarships for low income families.

The courses will be held at their venue, Neston Theatre Arts, and are facilitated by expert professional actors.

The children will have access to the studio theatre space and use of the resources in the wardrobe and props department.

The courses are suitable for children aged seven and above.

The day-long courses are:

Musical in a day - Wednesday, February 21 at 10.00am-3.30pm

Play in a day - Thursday, February 22 at 10.00am-3.30pm.

Both days will culminate with a presentation at the end of the day for family and friends.

For details of how to book contact Little Actors on 0151 336 4302 or littleactorstheatre@outlook.com.

If you'd like us to add an event to our half-term guide, please email details to leah.jones@trinitymirror.com.