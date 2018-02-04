The video will start in 8 Cancel

Raves aren't usually considered fun family events, but your youngsters are guaranteed to love this one.

Hot on the heels of their successful Halloween event, rave events company Big Fish Little Fish are returning to The Tivoli in Buckley later this month for an 'amazing' day of fun for families with children aged 0-9.

From 2pm-4.30pm on Sunday, February 18, there will be a multi-sensory dance floor with glitter cannons, bubbles, giant balloons as well as a themed craft room, baby and toddler chill out with soft play, tents, tunnels and ball pools.

Adults can enjoy chilled electro '90s rave type tracks and a licensed bar, while there will be face painting, cakes, glow sticks and transfer tattoos for their youngsters.

It's the third time a family rave of its type has been held at The Tivoli, and ever since it was first set up almost seven years ago by Huw ‘Bunf’ Bunford, guitarist of hit Welsh rock band Super Furry Animals, the raves have been hugely popular all over the country.

He will be making an appearance at this month's event, as will DJ Eddy Temple Morris from Virgin Radio.

Sound is monitored to be safe for little ears and fancy dress is optional.

