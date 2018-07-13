Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire beauty spot Tatton Park has unveiled a summer of fabulous family activities to help keep the children entertained.

In the gardens, you can play a game of hide and seek with the children or simply relax and take in the perfumed air within the Italian gardens.

Find out more about the produce grown in the gardens and learn fascinating facts about the work of the gardening team.

Spot red and fallow deer in the parkland. It’s a great time to view them from a distance as many of the deer are calving right now, so you might just spot a young fawn nestled within the long grass.

Or take some time out in the Allen Bird Hide – a secluded space to watch nature uninterrupted.

Relax by the Meres and simply take time to find the perfect spot to sit awhile and unwind.

A firm favourite with families, find out about the recently launched Field to Fork story at the farm.

Old characters have been brought back to life with friendly actors and the old mill has been lovingly restored - see and hear the original machinery in action.

Enjoy butter and cheese making demonstrations, watch the cows being hand milked and hear fascinating animal talks each day.

The rare breed animals continue to be the stars of the show and there’s den building and a woodland play trail to help the children burn off their energy.

Escape from the heat in Tatton’s Mansion. Wander through the exquisite state rooms and find out about life above and below stairs.

The Tatton costume ball display and Maurice Egerton exhibitions are new for 2018.

The playground is a long standing favourite with families of all age and there’s plenty of tracks to cycle and scoot around to enjoy the true extent of Tatton’s magnificent estate.

On warm summer days the stableyard is a great place to refresh and unwind with an ice cream or chilled drink.

Savour an afternoon tea sat outside in the idyllic Gardener’s Cottage with views of the kitchen gardens and the finest home cooked meals brought direct to your table.

If you feel inspired to enhance your garden at home, the garden shop offers garden themed gifts and also sells Tatton grown fruit and vegetables while the housekeeper’s store has tempting Tatton reared meats and local produce on sale.

Throughout the summer there are exciting events most days with fun, alternative workshops to keep the children entertained during the holidays.

And of course most weekends there are amazing large scale shows and events from the Foodies Festival to the RHS and outdoor cinema.

Further details on all of Tatton’s events can be found at www.tattonpark.org.uk/events