Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Grosvenor Shopping Centre in Chester is set to host a fun-filled event throughout the summer holidays with exciting, free activities and competitions for children to enjoy.

Until September 2, Grosvenor Shopping Centre will encourage youngsters to spend their summer exploring a world of sand and history through Chester themed sand sculptures.

Through rain or shine, the Sand Land event will allow children to enjoy a beach within the shopping centre with sand sculptures that represent the city of Chester including the Eastgate clock, a Roman soldier and Chester Cathedral.

What’s more, children will be in with the chance to win one of many prizes by looking out for 10 items hidden in the sand on the centre’s vinyl floor.

Children will also be able to build their own sand sculptures in the centre’s sand pits, and share their creations online through the Grosvenor Shopping Centre’s social media channels.

Centre manager Julie Webb said: “We can’t wait to bring a beach to the heart of Chester this summer.

“We hope that our free event will educate local children and we can’t wait to see some of the creations built by both adults and children in our sand pits.”

To keep up to date on all the latest events, offers and competitions, style advice and inspiration, follow Grosvenor Shopping Centre on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram or visit www.grosvenorshoppingcentre.com