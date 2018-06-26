Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A new scheme could be launched in west Cheshire to get children playing out on the streets safely.

More than 50 local authorities across the country have already taken part in the Play Streets scheme – where three-hour road closures are put in place to give youngsters a space to have fun outdoors.

Now, Cheshire West and Chester Council is considering launching the scheme in parts of the borough where there is limited space available for children to play outside.

Alison Armstrong, senior manager for Ellesmere Port, told members of the town’s district advisory panel about the scheme at a meeting on Monday.

“We have been asked to consider, as officers, whether play streets are something we might want to be brought in across Cheshire West and Chester,” she said.

“They are essentially a reclaiming of the street by children for periods where they can go outside to play safely without having to find a park or formal space.

“It has got to be something that our communities want to see in their street. It has to be something that they want, it cannot be something where we just turn up and take over.”

The scheme involves closing streets off to traffic for three hours, and it could take place on a regular basis.

Councillors were told that priority for the scheme would be given to wards where there are no play areas – such as Strawberry or Ledsham and Manor in Ellesmere Port – but other areas could also take part even if they have existing provision.

Ms Armstrong added that it could give children the chance to play outside with their friends in an environment that is close enough to home for parents to check they are OK.

Cllr Nicole Meardon, cabinet member for children and families, said: “I think it is a lovely idea. I have friends that have done this in London and it works really well there – it’s good for community cohesion and getting to know your neighbours.

“But it has to be led by people with kids and I would not know enough streets with enough children in them in my ward, although we could work through schools.”

She added that a play area was previously closed down by residents near to where she lives, and Cllr Tony Sherlock, Labour member for Grange, agreed that the move might not be universally popular.

He said: “Not too far from where I live, where they were building new houses, there was an allocation for a new play area. Residents were up in arms.”