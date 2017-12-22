Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

With The Last Jedi setting box office records at the cinema this festive season, there is no better time to head for Spaceport in Wirral to check out an exhibition of Star Wars memorabilia.

The Sci-Fi Icons exhibition at Spaceport features a private collection of Star Wars memorabilia from one of the UK’s biggest collectors.

To mark the release of the latest Star Wars film, Mersey Ferries is giving science fiction fans the chance to get a unique glimpse of a galaxy far, far away by visiting the exhibition.

The display, at the Seacombe Ferry Terminal in Wallasey, shows off a private collection of Stars Wars memorabilia from one of the UK’s most prominent collectors, including original costumes and props used by some of the most-loved characters, from Darth Maul and C-3PO to Yoda and Chewbacca.

The exhibition, which is open throughout the Christmas period, also features an array of scenes from the films including a Landspeeder Desert Scene, an Ewok Village and a display of Star Wars toys dating back as far as 1977.

Gary Evans from Mersey Ferries said: “Our Sci-Fi Icons exhibition really is a unique experience. It gives fans a chance to explore some of the most famous Star Wars scenes, see their favourite characters and experience first-hand the level of detail and artistry that goes into every film scene.

“The exhibition has already proved popular with families throughout the North West. However, with the release of The Last Jedi, we’re expecting fans from all around the country to make the trip and see this wonderful private collection, which brings together memorabilia from the first six films.

“For true enthusiasts and families with fans of all ages, there isn’t another exhibit in the UK which showcases such valuable mementos, and really brings to life the fascinating history associated with the franchise. It’s an ideal day out for families over the Christmas and will keep young Luke Skywalkers entertained as they discover all Spaceport has to offer.”

When booked online, admission to Spaceport is £8.50 for adults and £5.50 for children. Under 5s go free and a family ticket is £22.50 (two adults and three children).

For more information on opening times and the exhibition or to book tickets, call the Mersey Ferries ticket office on 0151 330 1003, visit any of Mersey Ferries terminals or visit the Spaceport website at http://www.spaceport.org.uk/