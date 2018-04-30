Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Star Wars fans both old and young can rejoice as a Chester trampoline park organises a very special event.

Flip Out Chester will be celebrating Star Wars Day on Friday (May 4) by hosting a themed evening in their arena, and offering guests the opportunity to win some amazing prizes.

Every Friday the country’s biggest trampoline park hosts After Dark, a clubbing experience with disco lights and dance music for people to enjoy whilst bouncing on the trampolines and taking part in a whole host of activities Flip Out Chester has to offer. But next week, a new galactical theme will be brought in for one night only to observe George Lucas’ epic space franchise.

The Flip Out Chester team is asking their younger customers to don their best Star Wars costumes and will be hosting a Best Dressed competition. The lucky winner, aged under 16, will take home a family pass for four people to the trampoline park.

Throughout the event, which will take place from 6pm until 8pm on May 4, staff will also host a variety of competitions and games.

A prize up for grabs on the night for all customers will be four tickets to watch Solo: A Star Wars Film, which will be coming to cinemas in the UK on May 25.

Flip Out Chester, based at Chester Gates Business Park, will also be bringing customers Star Wars themed music, a photobooth to keep their best memories from the night and Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader will be making a special appearance.

And The Kitchen, Flip Out Chester’s diner run by Totally Delicious, has created a limited edition drink called The Swamp Juice Mocktail especially for the event.

(Image: UGC)

Head of marketing Darren Zabinski said: “We can’t wait convert our trampoline park into an adventure of a galaxy far far away and celebrate Star Wars Day with an After Dark special.

“It’s a franchise loved by us all and we thought creating this event would be the perfect way to commemorate May 4 which so many fans celebrate every year.

“Our team will be working hard to make this night a momentous occasion in the Flip Out calendar and we’re really excited to see what costumes every has to offer!

“It’s going to be a fantastic night with so much to do for young and old.”

Tickets for this Star Wars event will cost the usual price of an After Dark session at £12 for two hours.

For more information or to book call 01244 956 777 or visit www.flipout.co.uk/locations/chester/events .