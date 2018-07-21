Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Young people in Chester can look forward to a fun and active summer thanks to a jam-packed sports and activity programme provided by Sanctuary Housing and police community support officers.

Sanctuary will be hosting a series of multi-sports and youth activity sessions at Sycamore Field in Lache, Limewood Field in Kingsway and Wealstone Lane in Upton during July and August.

The multi-sports are open to young people aged seven plus and participants will be able to try a wide range of sports including football, basketball, hula hooping and rounders.

The youth activity sessions are for ages 13 to 19 and will offer the chance to socialise, play Xbox games and try out ‘Panna’ street football.

Libbie Stock, Sanctuary’s youth engagement officer, said: “We are committed to helping our residents lead happy and healthy lives.

“Our summer sports and activity sessions are a wonderful opportunity for young people to have fun and get active while making friends and learning new skills.”

The full list of sessions taking place is:

Sycamore Field, Lache: Multi-sports – 1.30-3pm, Tuesdays, July 31 and August 7, 14, 21 and 28; Youth activities – 7-9pm, Wednesdays, July 25 and August 1, 8, 22 and 29.

Wealstone Lane, Upton: Multi-sports – 1-3pm, Fridays, July 27 and August 10; Youth activities – 1-3pm, Fridays, August 3 and 17.

Limewood Field, Kingsway: Youth activities – 2-4pm, Thursdays, August 9 and 23.

To find out more about the summer sports and activity programme call Libbie Stock on 07557 285441 or email Libbie.stock@sanctuary-housing.co.uk.

These activities are funded by Sanctuary’s Community Investment Fund, supporting projects which benefit Sanctuary residents and their communities.lach