Disney fans have gone into a frenzy over news that Primark will be selling a Disney bauble advent calendar this Christmas .

The high street store has been teasing a single image of the advent calendar which is due to hit Primark stores this week.

The 'Deck the Halls' calendar features a cartoon image of Mickey and Minnie Mouse and will cost £15.

Each door of will reveal different Disney-inspired bauble featuring a glittery pink Minnie Mouse design, as well as purple Mickey Mouse decoration.

Last year Primark released its Disney baubles for the first year, and demand from shoppers was huge, so we are not surprised to see the retailer brining them back for 2018.

The designs of the baubles included inside the calendar are not yet known, but Primark has confirmed it will be released across stores next week so shoppers don't have long to wait before finding out.

Last year's baubles included Tinkerbell, Beauty and the Beast and Cinderella themed ones.

Primark has branches in Chester city centre and at Broughton Shopping Park.