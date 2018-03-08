Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Families are in for a treat this summer as PAW Patrol Live returns to Liverpool’s Echo Arena.

Pup favourites Chase, Marshall, Rubble and co – from the hit animated TV series on Nickelodeon – are back in an ‘X Marks The Spot’ heroic musical adventure on August 8.

In PAW Patrol Live! ‘The Great Pirate Adventure’, Mayor Goodway is getting everything shipshape for a big Pirate Day celebration in Adventure Bay.

However, when Cap’n Turbot falls into a dark and mysterious cavern, it’s PAW Patrol to the rescue.

Similar to PAW Patrol Live! ‘Race to the Rescue’, which continues to tour the world in 2018, this new show, PAW Patrol Live! ‘The Great Pirate Adventure’, includes two acts and an intermission, and incorporates an innovative costume approach to help bring the pups to life on stage as well as their vehicles and packs during the adventure.

“PAW Patrol Live! has become a huge touring success for Nickelodeon, with ‘Race to the Rescue’ playing to sell out crowds during its inaugural year on the road,” said Mark Kingston, SVP Nickelodeon and Viacom Consumer Products, Viacom International Media Networks.

“In response to massive demand, we’re delighted to roll out PAW Patrol Live! ‘The Great Pirate Adventure,’ giving kids and families across the country an opportunity to go on a brand new adventure with the heroic pack of pups.”

Ticket prices start from £17.40 and go on sale on Friday, March 16 at 9am.

To book tickets go to www.ticketmaster.co.uk or www.echoarena.com/pawpatrol or call the Echo Arena Box Office on 0344 8000 400.