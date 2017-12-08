Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If you fancy getting into the Christmas spirit by taking part in an outdoor carol concert, then head for the Countess of Chester Country Park later this month where you can join in with pupils from Dee Point Primary School’s choir.

The Carols in the Park event will take place at 4:30pm on Tuesday, December 12 at the cross roads, just along from the car park.

Headteacher at Dee Point, Dave Williams, said: “During the festive period, our school choir love entering into the spirit of Christmas. This really comes to life when we perform outdoors in the perfect setting of the Countess of Chester Country Park; the cold air, soft voices and warm hearted support of friends and volunteers makes for a magical Christmassy experience.”

Everyone is welcome to wrap up warm and join in. There will be mince pies and a hot drink to add to this festive activity.