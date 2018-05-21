Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A family fun day in the heart of Cheshire will allow visitors to step back in time.

Oulton Park’s medieval-themed attraction on Sunday, May 27 will offer a variety of exciting activities for all ages with advance tickets £12 for adults and children under 13 going free.

The annual event combines entertainment on and off the track plus the chance for visitors to get behind the wheel themselves for taster sessions including YoungDrive! first driving lessons for 11-17 year olds.

This year’s medieval entertainment features jousting displays and a Knights of the Crusade show plus free themed arts and crafts in the kids’ tent.

Other free children’s activities include ‘have-a-go’ circus skills, balloon modelling, a Wonder Wheels cycle skills arena and the Oulton Park adventure playground.

There’s also a funfair, inflatables, face painting, live music and lots more.

On track at the Little Budworth venue, there are rally stage demos, driving experience tasters and fast laps in an open-top Le Mans-style sports prototype.

And visitors can take to the open road with dream car rides in aid of charity around the Cheshire countryside provided by the Sporting Bears classic and sports car enthusiasts.

Dozens of classic motorbikes and stunning cars will be on display throughout the venue and visitors can take time out to relax in the Pimms or tea tents.

Gates open at 10am.