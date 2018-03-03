Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Northwich will be full of the joys of spring at the end of March when the town hosts the 2018 Easter Extravaganza.

Organised in a partnership between the Northwich Business Improvement District (BID), Northwich Independent Retailers Association (NIRA) and Barons Quay, the event will take place on Saturday, March 31, with the organisers scheduling a number of activities to make it the biggest and best Easter event yet.

The main aim of the Extravaganza is to bring additional footfall into Northwich to help drive people into the town’s businesses and also make visitors aware of the many great retailers in Northwich.

As such, a whole range of activities and attractions for the whole family will be taking place across the town as Northwich BID Officer Mark Henshaw has revealed.

“The Northwich Town Centre Extravaganzas continue to go from strength to strength and this year’s line-up is sure to be a hit with visitors.

“We’ve got an Easter petting zoo, exotic petting zoo, donkey rides, Vale Royal Falconry and Easter crafts as well as live art demonstrations, balloon modelling, glitter tattoos and Easter biscuit decorating.

“This is alongside activity at Barons Quay including face painting, roaming chick eggs, an Easter craft workshop and giant Easter egg storytelling – there is just so much going on for the people of Northwich to enjoy and really help them get into the Easter spirit.

“The much-loved Easter egg hunt competition will also return which is a firm favourite with families who turn into detectives for the afternoon.”

Activities on the day will run from 11am-2pm unless stated as otherwise on the Visit Northwich website.

The 2018 Easter Extravaganza is the first in a long line of events and initiatives that are being organised by the Northwich BID this year to raise the profile of the town and bring even more footfall to the shops and attractions in the area.

Easter’s event will be followed by the Festival of Arts in July, Northwich in Bloom across the summer and the spectacular Christmas Extravaganza in November.

For further updates about the Easter Extravaganza, make sure you check out the Visit Northwich website: www.visitnorthwich.co.uk and Facebook page www.facebook.com/visitnorthwich/