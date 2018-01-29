Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An award-winning young people’s theatre is offering performing arts courses during the upcoming February half term.

Little Actors Theatre in Neston is throwing open the doors of its new Neston Theatre Arts venue in Brook Street to youngsters interesting in helping to create a musical or a play, both in a day.

The courses are available for only £25 a day with 50% scholarships available for low income families in the town.

Little Actors’ expert professional actors will be on hand and children will have access to the studio theatre space at Brook Street and the theatre’s wardrobe and props department

Suitable for children aged 7+ in Year 3 and above the day long courses will see a musical in a day on Wednesday February 21 facilitated by Leila Chebbi who works extensively both nationally and internationally performing and creating theatre.

This will be followed by a play in a day on Thursday, February 22 in the hands of Little Actor’s co-director Natasha Symms, who is regularly involved in the company’s dance, musical theatre and dramatic output.

Musical in a day will comprise workshops in musical theatre with singing, dance and drama while play in a day will involve the creation of an improvised play. Both days will culminate with a presentation for family and friends and will run from 10am to 3.30pm.

For details of how to book, contact Little Actors on 0151 336 4302 or email littleactorstheatre@outlook.com.