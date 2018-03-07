Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Mums will be treated to free entry to RSPB Burton Mere Wetlands, near Neston, this Mothers’ Day.

Dozens of elegant avocets, one of the nature reserve’s star birds, will be preparing to raise their families, whilst a stroll along the nature trails will get you close to budding trees and early spring flowers.

Throughout March families can also take part in the ‘Baby Birds trail’ – a self-led quiz to see how many of the reserve’s resident birds you can guess from the photos of their young ones.

Normal admission charges apply to non-members, no additional charge for the event.

(Image: David Kjaer)

Available 9.30am-4.30pm daily in March.

On any day Explorer Backpacks are available to hire, packed with everything needed to discover more about the creatures that call Burton Mere Wetlands home.

No booking required, cost is £3.

Self-led den building is also available close to the visitor facilities, at no additional cost.

Visitors can enjoy some lunch at the reserve, with a variety of fresh, locally-made sandwiches available to buy daily along with hot and cold drinks and a range of snacks.