A man was pulled out of a Chester canal by a member of the public last night (Sunday, July 29) after falling into the water.

Police were called to the canal at Wharton Court off Hoole Lane at 9.23pm following reports of concern for the safety of a man.

A police spokesperson said a member of the public pulled the man out of the water and he was taken to the Countess of Chester Hospital by ambulance.

A spokesperson for North West Ambulance Service said: "We were called to the scene following reports that there was someone in the canal. An ambulance was sent to the scene and the patient was taken to the Countess of Chester Hospital."

Information on the man's current condition is not known.