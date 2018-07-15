Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester City Baths have released details of all their events happening in the school holidays from July 30-August 31.

The activities get under way with a Learn To Swim Camp which will run from July 30-August 18.

This is for children who want to learn to swim, from beginners to intermediates.

Following the success of last year’s camp this will now run over three weeks starting at £30 for one week from 9am-11am in four 30 minute time slots. Places are still available.

If your child already knows how to swim and wants to brush up on their technique they will also be holding stroke technique clinics on Tuesday, July 31 (butterfly), Wednesday, August 1 (backstroke), Tuesday, August 7 (breaststroke) and Wednesday, August 7 (frontcrawl).

This is £20 a session and will be lead by Nick O’Boylan, City of Chester’s head of junior development and ex-world Para-Swimming champion.

Every Thursday from 2.30-3.30pm the baths will be looking to introduce young swimmers to water polo.

This is a great opportunity for children aged eight upwards who can swim at least 50m and tread water for at least 30 seconds.

Please register in advance for this as places are filling up. This will be £6 per session.

Family swim times will available from July 30 on a Monday, Wednesday and Friday in the Pacific pool from 1.30-3pm for everyone.

If you fancy a challenge this summer, why not enter the mid-summer’s night swim on Thursday, August 16.

There are three challenges: Bronze: Swim for one hour (£10), Silver: Swim for two hours (£20), Gold: Swim for three hours (£30).

All swimmers will receive a medal and certificate.

There will also be fundraising for Chester Lions Club on the night.

For more details and to book on any of the Summer of Fun swim schemes please contact 01244 320898 or email nickoboylan17@gmail.com.