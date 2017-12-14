Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Inspired Villages create a magical Christmas storytelling experience for children and families throughout the region

Inspired Villages, the luxury retirement village operator, gave children from the local region the ‘key’ to Christmas with a FREE, magical, Christmas storytelling event at its Tattenhall site on Saturday, December 2, from the team behind many of the Storyhouse productions.

Forming an important part of the local community and home to 48 luxurious retirement apartments, Inspired Villages gave children from the region, as well as families and their grandparents, a magical Christmas Storytelling Adventure.

Taking place on Saturday, December 2 at the Inspired Village in Tattenhall, children and their families were taken on a journey through the Village, where they discovered where Father Christmas lives when he’s not in the North Pole, followed by a festive themed afternoon tea.

Initially open to 15 local schools, the competition invited children to nominate their grandparents or older relative, explaining why they find them so inspirational. Hundreds of entries were received with heart-warming messages such as:

“My grandad inspires me to be the best person I can be and help others no matter what. He moved 9000 miles to be close to us and help me grow up.”

“When my grandad gets five mins away from the farm, he always takes me for a drive on his John Deere pickup. When I tell him that I find things hard at school, he always tells me everyone has different gifts. But most of all, you always treat people the way you’d like to be treated yourself.”

“My grandma always thinks positively and is very creative and imaginative and thinks up fantastic games for us. She is always smiling and is a brilliant painter.”

With exciting incentives on offer for the schools of sports or educational equipment, participating schools throughout the region will now receive hundreds of pounds worth of vouchers for the new year.

Sales and marketing director James Cobb comments: “We had a truly magical day in Tattenhall for our Christmas event, welcoming over 100 families for some festive fun.

“Watching the children enjoy the magical adventure throughout the village and into the luxurious apartments, meeting some truly charming characters, was priceless. “Here at Inpsired we love to bring families together and so we can’t wait to unveil our next event to the community.”

For more information and current availability on the Inspired Tattenhall remaining Phase One properties or the shared ownership dwellings please contact: 01829 289 124 or visit the website at: www.inspiredvillages.co.uk