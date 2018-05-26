Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

McArthurGlen Designer Outlet Cheshire Oaks will host a superhero-themed half-term event that will see an onsite illustrator transform children into one of their favourite superhero characters.

To keep children entertained whilst their personalised illustration is created; budding superheroes can test their powers by creating their very own cape and trying it on with a selection of dress up items. Families can make it a day to remember by heading to the superhero selfie spot located opposite Rituals to capture a keepsake. Superhero powers sorted, parents can also ensure their children’s summer wardrobe is set with promotions across some of the centres best loved family brands such as Clarks, Gap and Joules.

This half term there are more reasons than ever to head to Cheshire Oaks where you can discover the centres latest addition; iconic American footwear company Converse, and check out the new look stores that have just seen makeovers in the centre; including Gant and The North Face.

Centre manager Kenny Murray said: “We are thrilled to have welcomed new brands and new look stores this May. This is only the start of a terrific year at Cheshire Oaks; which will see us add to our extensive portfolio of incredible brands upon the completion of the much anticipated centre extension.”

Whilst visiting Cheshire Oaks shoppers will also be able to make the most of the wide range of promotions available across the centre, which is home to over 145 high street, premium and designer brands. From Kurt Geiger to Coach, all stores offer amazing year-round savings of up to 60% off RRP. Visitors can also take a break from shopping to dine at some of their favourite establishments. From Costa to Carluccio’s, McArthurGlen Designer Outlet Cheshire Oaks has something to suit every appetite.

The superhero event takes place from Monday, May 29 until Friday, June 1.

Throughout the half term the centre will be open from 9am-8pm Monday to Friday.

For more information, please visit outlets.mcarthurglen.com/en/uk/designer-outlet-cheshire-oaks .