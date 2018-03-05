The Ice Cream Farm is giving FREE ice cream to mums this Sunday

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Ice Cream Farm is offering all mums who visit the award-winning attraction near Tattenhall free ice cream this Mother’s Day.

Every visiting mum will receive a voucher than entitles them to a single ice cream cone completely free of charge on Sunday (March 11).

The Ice Cream Farm has over 50 mouth-watering flavours of ice cream and sorbets, from staples such as a chocolate and vanilla, British classics sticky toffee pudding and cherry crumble, to new-found-favourites, salted caramel and bubblegum.

(Image: UGC)

Director of The Ice Cream Farm Jonathan Fell said: “Here at The Ice Cream Farm we wanted to do our bit to say thank you to all the mums out there who work so hard day-in and day-out.

“As a family-owned business, celebrating Mother’s Day is hugely important to us as and what better way to do this than with free ice cream?”

Free single ice cream cones are available at The Ice Cream Farm for mums on Sunday, March 11 until stocks last.

For further information The Ice Cream Farm, please visit www.theicecreamfarm.co.uk .