A special children’s party was held by the Steve Morgan Foundation at Carden Park Hotel in Cheshire .

Nearly 300 children, many with disabilities or life-changing conditions, travelled from across the region and were treated to a magical, fun-filled afternoon.

All have benefited from support provided by the Steve Morgan Foundation.

Some have received specialist disability equipment via the charity’s Enable programme, while others were invited by funded organisations and charities, including Stick’n’Step, Amy and Friends, Creatasmile and Sundowns Wirral.

Steve Morgan, founder and chairman of the Steve Morgan Foundation, hosted the party.

He said: “This is one of my favourite afternoons of the year. Seeing the children enjoying themselves is fantastic.

“For some, being able to come to an event like this is a real occasion and we are delighted to have made it possible.

“All of them face difficulties and disadvantages on a daily basis and our funding makes a real difference to their lives.”

Super heroes and Disney characters from Jumping Jacks provided entertainment and party games throughout the afternoon.

Other activities included a festive disco, an enchanting story corner, face-painting, balloon modelling and a magician.

The children also received an early visit from Father Christmas and his Elves.

The party was partly sponsored by the Carden Park Hotel and everyone enjoyed a Christmas buffet prepared by head chef Graham Tinsley and his talented catering team.

The Steve Morgan Foundation supports charities across North Wales, Merseyside, West Cheshire and North Shropshire.

Help is focussed mainly on those who work directly with children and families, particularly those suffering from disability or disadvantage.

In addition to the families who have benefited from Enable funding, 15 organisations brought children along to the party: Amy and Friends, BIRD Charity, Central Cheshire Buddy Scheme, Netherley Youth and Community Initiative, Northwich Multi-Sports. Stick’n’Step, Sundowns Wirral, Croxteth Child Development Service, Croxteth GEMS, St Helens Young Carers, Passion for Learning, Dads Lads and Lasses, Woodlands Community Centre, Creatasmile and Millstead School.