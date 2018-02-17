Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Do your kids love slime? The White Horse at Chester Racecourse will be running slime sessions throughout half term.

Kids will be able to get stuck in with different colours, glitter and more.

The internet sensation has proved to be popular with kids across the country, with more than three million Instagram posts tagged #slime and an endless number of YouTube videos.

The sessions will run in the pub’s conservatory from 11am until 2pm from Monday, February 19 to Friday, February 23.

During these times The White Horse will also be offering complimentary refills on coffee and tea for parents and lunch will be available from midday.

Advanced booking is advised for larger bookings.