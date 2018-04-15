Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The spectacular big top show Gandey’s – Your Circus is coming to town with an all new action-packed star-studded production for all the family.

Celebrating the 250th anniversary of the creation of circus, The Greatest Showmen will be staged in the fully-heated 1,500-seat big top, equipped with theatre-standard lighting and sound, at Heath Farm, Backford , from Thursday, April 26 until Tuesday, May 1.

For the first time a galaxy of international stars from Colombia, Cuba, Kenya, France, Portugal and the UK will be assembled in one glittering production presented by Hayley and Mariska, the fourth generation of the Gandey family’s circus dynasty.

It is thrills and laughter all the way as Gandey’s Circus takes to new heights a heritage of entertaining the entire family.

Guaranteed to have the audiences on the edge of their seats are three of the world’s greatest aerial acts, including the sensational award-winning high-wire walkers The Gerlings. They will risk life and limb performing a four-person-high human pyramid without any safety wires or nets.

Their act won medals at both the Monte Carlo International Circus Festival and the Wujiao International Circus Festival in 2017.

Performing high in the roof of the big top, The Cuban Flyers will attempt the legendary near-impossible triple somersault.

Taking BMX biking to the ultimate level, the breath-stopping agility of Denis and Anna creates one of the most stunning acts ever seen on two wheels.

The adrenaline-fuelled action of the Kenyan Acrobats sees them tumble, somersault, balance and limbo; there will be unimaginable feats of dexterity, strength and awe-inspiring gymnastics from Manuel on the acrobatic pole; and the totally madcap and hilarious mayhem created by Europe’s leading female clown Andreea Delbosq.

It’s all a world away from that winter’s day in 1768 when Phillip Astley, a retired cavalryman from Newcastle-under-Lyme, created the first circus in a field on the banks of the River Thames opposite the Houses of Parliament in London.

It became an art-form which spread throughout the globe and increasingly continues to influence every type of entertainment from rock concerts to ballet, from theatre to Hollywood movies.

Two and a half centuries later, Gandeys Circus – itself almost 100 years old – is living proof that circus flourishes.

Tickets range from £32-£12. Box office available on site or visit www.gandeyscircus.com .