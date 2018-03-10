Load mobile navigation
Gallery: Your Mother's Day pictures

Our readers wish their mums a Happy Mother's Day

  1. Our readers wish their mums a very Happy Mother's Day1 of 26
  2. Victoria Joseph sent this lovely picture of her mum Jean "You really are one in a million and I am very lucky to have you as my mum xx"2 of 26
  3. "Mummy - Happy Mother's Day love Emily x "3 of 26
  4. "Happy Mothers Day to my lovely Mum Donna Houston. Always there for me and grandchild No2 on the way very soon and bump cant wait to meet their Nanny. Love from Ruth xxx"4 of 26
  5. "Thank you for everything you do for me Mummy and for the exciting things we do together. I love you to the moon and back, Joe aged 4"5 of 26
  6. "Wendy Griffiths Happy Mother's Day love from all your grandchildren x"6 of 26
  7. Chloe Derbyshire - "Happy Mothers Day mum! Thanks for everything you do for me - Chloe x"7 of 26
  8. Seven-year-old Zain: "I want to wish the best Godmum in the world a very happy Mothers Day! I love her all the world. Her name is Leanne Harford."8 of 26
  9. "Happy Mothers Day to my mother Ann Cliffe lots of love Alan xx"9 of 26
  10. Lynne Jones shared this lovely picture of her and her mum Ann "Mum, happy mothers day, love you lots xxx"10 of 26
  11. Nikki Kelly - "This is me and my mum Elsie fooling about on Snapchat, whenever either of us are feeling down we just look at this picture which perks us back up again. Id like to wish her a big happy Mothers Day and thank her for everything she does for me ??Xx"11 of 26
  12. Hannah O'Donnell wishes her mum Heather Valentine Happy Mother's Day: "You are the most amazing mum and nan to Leo and we love you so much xx"12 of 26
  13. "Happy Mothers Day Jane Lowthion. Thank you for all you do for us. Love Mel xxx"13 of 26
  14. "Happy Mother's Day Rita, you're the best love Katie x"14 of 26
  15. "Jane Rainey - our mum, dad and everything in between.. we love you, from Leonie, Louise and Molly xx"15 of 26
  16. "Happy Mothers Day to our mum/nana Grace Roberts. We are lucky to have you and to spend Mothers Day with you this year. Love you to the moon and back again. Love Jennie, Steph, Deej, Ewan, George, Pheebs, Fudge and Stanley xxxxxxx"16 of 26
  17. "Happy Mothers Day to our amazing mum Kate Pridding, we both love you so much, love Charlotte and Jack xxx"17 of 26
  18. "Happy Mothers Day to the best Mummy in the world (Ruth Johns). We love you lots, Ciaran and Rory xxx"18 of 26
  19. "To Mum, happy Mothers Day love all 4 of your boys x"19 of 26
  20. Susan Ball from Blacon sent this message for her mum Elizabeth Hind from Hatton Heath. "My best friend, my whole world is my Mam. Happy Mother's Day xx20 of 26
  21. "Thank you so much for everything you do. It's very much appreciated love Elizabeth x"21 of 26
  22. Lyndsey Burns "My mum is all I have left after losing my dad a year ago. I don't live close by but I try my best to visit and do things with her when I can. I love my mum more than anything she's my best friend xxx"22 of 26
  23. Michelle Hunt from Boughton and her mum Vivienne23 of 26
  24. "Happy Mother's Day mum, thank you for everything you do I don't know what I would do without you" from Laura Baldwin24 of 26
  25. "You always knew how to answer my questions, no matter how difficult. So you have a great Mothers Day, Because I said so!' xx" from Sarah Tarry25 of 26
  26. "Happy Mother's Day to my lovely mum Dawn, hope you have a lovely day love Laura, Jamie, Madison and James xxx"26 of 26
