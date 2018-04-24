Load mobile navigation
Gallery: St George's Day in Chester

Chester schoolchildren celebrate St George's Day in the city

  1. St George's Day 2018 in Chester1 of 27
  2. St George's Day 2018 in Chester2 of 27
  3. St George's Day 2018 in Chester3 of 27
  4. Hoole CE Primary School4 of 27
  5. Upton Heath Primary School5 of 27
  6. Organiser Russell Kirk with Lord Mayor of Chester Razia Daniels6 of 27
  7. St George's Day 2018 in Chester7 of 27
  8. St George's Day 2018 in Chester8 of 27
  9. St George's Day 2018 in Chester9 of 27
  10. Children from Upton Heath Primary School with Lord Mayor of Chester, Razia Daniels10 of 27
  11. St George's Day 2018 in Chester11 of 27
  12. Children from Dee Point Primary School, Blacon12 of 27
  13. St George's Day 2018 in Chester13 of 27
  14. St George's Day 2018 in Chester14 of 27
  15. Children from Upton Heath Primary School15 of 27
  16. St George's Day 2018 in Chester16 of 27
  17. St George's Day 2018 in Chester17 of 27
  18. Lord Mayor of Chester, Razia Daniels18 of 27
  19. St George's Day 2018 in Chester19 of 27
  20. St George's Day 2018 in Chester20 of 27
  21. Children from Dee Point Primary School, Blacon21 of 27
  22. The Robins class at St Oswald's CE Primary School, Mollington dressed up to celebrate St George's Day22 of 27
  23. Isabel Boyling from St Oswald's CE Primary School, Mollington23 of 27
  24. William Lightfoot from St Oswald's CE Primary School, Mollington24 of 27
  25. Children at Newton Primary School went to school in their special uniforms to celebrate St George's Day25 of 27
  26. Children at Newton Primary School went to school in their special uniforms to celebrate St George's Day26 of 27
  27. Children at Guilden Sutton Primary School in their special uniforms to celebrate St George's Day27 of 27
